G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Soundhole Pickup

Model: 2705000506
Color Smokestack Black
Fingerboard Walnut
Whether bluesy porch pickin' or speakeasy swingin', the G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Deltoluxe Soundhole Pickup is a real gone finger-zinger classic.

Inspired by the Gretsch® Rex parlor guitars of old, the G. Rickey whisks you back to the halcyon days when the earliest Gretsch guitars fueled many a barrelhouse barn burner.

Fun, flip and finely crafted, it features an X-braced basswood body with a powerfully resonant voice, a "C"-profile nato neck that joins the body at the 12th fret, a smooth walnut fingerboard with 18 vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays, a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation all along the neck, and more. And coolest of the cool, the Gretsch Deltoluxe acoustic magnetic soundhole pickup reproduces a crisp yet throaty voice.

What else? You've got aged white body binding and an aged white "G"-graphic pickguard, gold-and-white soundhole rosette with gold double-line top striping, nickel hardware, vintage-style end-pin strap buttons and open-gear die-cast tuners, and a hot Smokestack Black finish.

  • Basswood body with X-bracing
  • 12th fret, 24"-scale nato set neck
  • 12" radius walnut fingerboard with pearloid dot inlays and vintage-style 18 frets
  • Synthetic bone nut
  • Gretsch® Deltoluxe soundhole pickup with gold/white rosette rings
  • Top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle
  • Single-ply aged white pickguard with "G" graphic
  • 1950s-style vintage open-gear die-cast tuning machines and vintage end-pin strap buttons
  • Available in Smokestack Black with aged white binding and nickel hardware

Specs

  • Body
    Build Acoustic Guitars
    Body Finish Semi-Gloss
    Body Shape Jim Dandy™
    Body Material Basswood
    Bracing X-Bracing
    Rosette Gold/White Rings
    Body Binding Aged White
    Body Back Basswood
    Body Sides Basswood
    Body Top Basswood
    Body Depth 3.75" (95 mm)
  • Miscellaneous
    Strings D'Addario® EJ16 Phosphor Bronze, Light (.012-.053 Gauges)
  • Neck
    Neck Material Nato
    Neck Construction Set-Neck
    Neck Finish Semi-Gloss
    Neck Shape "C" Shape
    Neck Binding None
    Scale Length 24" (610 mm)
    Fingerboard Radius 12" (305 mm)
    Fingerboard Material Walnut
    Number of Frets 18
    Fret Size Vintage-Style
    Nut Material Synthetic Bone
    Nut Width 1.6875" (42.86 mm)
    Position Inlays Pearloid Dot
  • Electronics
    Controls NA
    Special Electronics Gretsch® Deltoluxe Soundhole Pickup
