G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Soundhole Pickup
Whether bluesy porch pickin' or speakeasy swingin', the G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Deltoluxe Soundhole Pickup is a real gone finger-zinger classic.
Inspired by the Gretsch® Rex parlor guitars of old, the G. Rickey whisks you back to the halcyon days when the earliest Gretsch guitars fueled many a barrelhouse barn burner.
Fun, flip and finely crafted, it features an X-braced basswood body with a powerfully resonant voice, a "C"-profile nato neck that joins the body at the 12th fret, a smooth walnut fingerboard with 18 vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays, a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation all along the neck, and more. And coolest of the cool, the Gretsch Deltoluxe acoustic magnetic soundhole pickup reproduces a crisp yet throaty voice.
What else? You've got aged white body binding and an aged white "G"-graphic pickguard, gold-and-white soundhole rosette with gold double-line top striping, nickel hardware, vintage-style end-pin strap buttons and open-gear die-cast tuners, and a hot Smokestack Black finish.
- Basswood body with X-bracing
- 12th fret, 24"-scale nato set neck
- 12" radius walnut fingerboard with pearloid dot inlays and vintage-style 18 frets
- Synthetic bone nut
- Gretsch® Deltoluxe soundhole pickup with gold/white rosette rings
- Top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle
- Single-ply aged white pickguard with "G" graphic
- 1950s-style vintage open-gear die-cast tuning machines and vintage end-pin strap buttons
- Available in Smokestack Black with aged white binding and nickel hardware
Videos
Specs
-
General
Model Number 2705000506 Series Roots Collection Color Smokestack Black Number of Strings 6 Orientation Right-Hand
-
Body
Build Acoustic Guitars Body Finish Semi-Gloss Body Shape Jim Dandy™ Body Material Basswood Bracing X-Bracing Rosette Gold/White Rings Body Binding Aged White Body Back Basswood Body Sides Basswood Body Top Basswood Body Depth 3.75" (95 mm)
-
Miscellaneous
Strings D'Addario® EJ16 Phosphor Bronze, Light (.012-.053 Gauges)
-
Neck
Neck Material Nato Neck Construction Set-Neck Neck Finish Semi-Gloss Neck Shape "C" Shape Neck Binding None Scale Length 24" (610 mm) Fingerboard Radius 12" (305 mm) Fingerboard Material Walnut Number of Frets 18 Fret Size Vintage-Style Nut Material Synthetic Bone Nut Width 1.6875" (42.86 mm) Position Inlays Pearloid Dot
-
Hardware
Bridge Walnut Top-Load with Compensated Saddle Hardware Finish Nickel Tailpiece N/A Tuning Machines Open-Gear Die-Cast Pickguard 1-Ply Aged White with Black "G"