Whether bluesy porch pickin' or speakeasy swingin', the G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Deltoluxe Soundhole Pickup is a real gone finger-zinger classic.

Inspired by the Gretsch® Rex parlor guitars of old, the G. Rickey whisks you back to the halcyon days when the earliest Gretsch guitars fueled many a barrelhouse barn burner.

Fun, flip and finely crafted, it features an X-braced basswood body with a powerfully resonant voice, a "C"-profile nato neck that joins the body at the 12th fret, a smooth walnut fingerboard with 18 vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays, a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation all along the neck, and more. And coolest of the cool, the Gretsch Deltoluxe acoustic magnetic soundhole pickup reproduces a crisp yet throaty voice.

What else? You've got aged white body binding and an aged white "G"-graphic pickguard, gold-and-white soundhole rosette with gold double-line top striping, nickel hardware, vintage-style end-pin strap buttons and open-gear die-cast tuners, and a hot Smokestack Black finish.